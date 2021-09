No event in our lifetimes has catalyzed such a profound paradigm shift as the mandate to shelter in place and the mass adoption of the hybrid workspace. Throughout the pandemic, small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) IT teams have been challenged to securely enable remote work. Even as organizations turn their attention toward economic recovery the hybrid workspace remains. This is driving many IT teams to adopt Zero Trust security, which focuses on managing and securing the identity of users and devices instead of an obsolete network perimeter.