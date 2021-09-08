CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Exploring Kansas Outdoors: In praise of cabins

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago
As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become less a fan of primitive camping, but I love the rental cabins placed in our Kansas State Parks. Our church men’s fellowship group often utilizes a couple of the cabins at Kanapolis for a spring fishing trip. Currently, I count rental cabins at 20 Kansas State Parks, on the KS State Fairgrounds and on the Mined Land Wildlife Area. Sadly, I just found out the cabin at McPherson State Fishing Lake is no longer available as a rental.

Hays Post

Hays Post

