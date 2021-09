JOHNSON CREEK — Isabelle Doherty had 10 kills to lead Johnson Creek’s volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-20 Trailways South win over Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday. Lexi Swanson put up 20 assists and added six kills and three aces. Denalyn Siewert had 1.5 blocks. Hannah Budig served three aces. “Big...