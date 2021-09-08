Attention! Drag Race UK has finally announced season three’s start date

After teasing us over the last few months, dropping the sickening cast reveal and drip feeding us guest judges and special visitors crumb by crumb, BBC Three has finally announced the start date for Drag Race UK season three. It’s exciting, it’s soon and I can barely contain myself with my excitement. Yep, Drag Race UK will be sashaying back onto iPlayer on September 23rd. That means there’s just two weeks to go until we can be gagged by the UK queens’ charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent all over again.