Restaurants in the valley have begun setting up tribute tables to honor the military service members killed in Afghanistan last week. The 13 military personnel — 11 Marines, a Navy medic and an Army soldier — were killed in a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport that President Joe Biden attributed to the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate. He said there was no evidence they colluded with the Taliban, who now control the country.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO