Chicken Dinners to Benefit Darke County United Way

It’s the same question every night . . . what’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner? The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, October 6th with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies. The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ Chicken, Applesauce, Potato Chips, and a dinner roll. Tickets are $8.00 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s located at 118 E Main Street between 4:00-6:00 pm on October 6th. Simply drive thru and dinner is ready! Tickets may be purchased at the Darke County United Way office Monday through Thursday from 9:30-11:30 am or 1:30-3:30 pm. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, September 23rd.