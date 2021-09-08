BoC likely a non-event, EUR/CAD to continue sideway consolidation

Key insights from the week that was. The past week has had a clear focus on monetary policy, the most notable events being the RBA and ECB September meetings. Given the significant downward revisions made to forecasts of Q3 GDP growth recently by Westpac and many other market participants, how the RBA would adapt their planned taper program was front of mind on Tuesday. As detailed by Chief Economist Bill Evans, the RBA chose to go ahead with the immediate taper from $5bn to $4bn this month, but to then delay the next review until February 2022 (previously November). Holding purchases at $4bn per week from November to February instead of reducing the pace to $3bn will result in around $13bn in additional purchases, $2bn more than would have been seen had purchases been held at $5bn September to November, then progressively tapered to zero.