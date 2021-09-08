BoC likely a non-event, EUR/CAD to continue sideway consolidation
BoC is generally expected to keep monetary policy unchanged today. In particular, the weekly asset purchases pace will be held at CAD 2B. Interest rate will be maintained at 0.25%. It’s clearly in a wait-and-see mode due to conflicting developments of disappointing economic activities and rising inflation, as well ass higher vaccination but worsening Delta infections. Additionally, a major risk event of federal election is less than two weeks away.www.actionforex.com
