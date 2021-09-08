CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: A quarter of UK young adults have yet to receive first dose

By Alex Schrute
gentside.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew collected data has shown that a staggering one in four young adults in the UK has yet to have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. When looking at figures from across all four kingdoms, the percentage of people aged between 18 and 29 years who have not received their first jab range from 23.5% in Wales, 25.6% in Scotland, 27.7% in England and 29.2% in Northern Ireland. Vaccination for people in this age group has been available across all of the UK since the end of June.

