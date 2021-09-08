CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silverton, CO

Carol L. Young, 65

valentinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Lynn (French) Young, loving wife, mother and grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the age of 65, at her home in Silverton, CO. Carol was born on February 20, 1956 in Great Barrington, MA to William and Marjorie (Licari) French, their youngest of four children. She proudly raised her daughter Myste (born 1981) and son Johnny (born 1985) as a devoted and generous single mother. In 2008, Carol married Roger Young, who she met in Silverton. Her grandson John was born in 2013 and she was very involved in his life and loved being a grandmother.

www.valentinenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Forever Young#Poetry#French#Escondido High School#Palomar College#The Silverton Preschool#The Brown Bear Caf#The Blair Street Emporium#Po Box 983#Silverton Co 81433
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy