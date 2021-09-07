Stevens Researcher is Using Virtual Reality to Revolutionize Rehabilitation Therapy
After months of being limited to testing their revolutionary smart-glove+virtual-reality (VR) platform with healthy participants during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevens Institute of Technology biomedical engineering professor Raviraj “Ravi” Nataraj and his team are finally back on the field. They’re conducting clinical trials focused on improving hand reach and grasp at the Kessler Foundation with people who have sustained traumatic brain injuries, and at the James J. Peters Bronx VA Medical Center with people dealing with spinal cord injuries.www.stevens.edu
Comments / 0