Stevens Researcher is Using Virtual Reality to Revolutionize Rehabilitation Therapy

It's obvious that the information coming through our eyes is a fundamental way in which we navigate the world, but what's less clear is exactly how this visual data is processed in the brain to stop us walking into walls and off the edges of cliffs. A new study looking at the behavior of fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) in a 'virtual reality' setting offers up some clues – and it seems that conventional scientific wisdom on how vision and movement intertwine might be wrong. The new experiments show that vision was used to prevent the flies from going off their intended course...

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO