My friend Kingsley Williams, who has died aged 94, was a solicitor who served on a number of public bodies in the Hampshire area from 1960 onwards. He was chair and pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton’s board of governors (which he chaired from 1987-1999), chair of governors of the Winchester School of Art (being something of a scholar in renaissance art himself), chair of the Labour party’s regional council for the south east, and – in what was perhaps the position that mattered most to his loyal political heart – chair of the Wessex health authority for many years.