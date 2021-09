These cryptocurrencies have already blown Dogecoin out of the water and may continue to perform well in the long term. Driven primarily by tweets from Elon Musk and other celebrities, Dogecoin shot into the top 10 biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap this year. Even the fiercest Dogecoin critics can't deny that the coin's price has performed well. Since the start of this year, the price of Doge, which started as a joke back in 2013, has increased by over 5,000%.