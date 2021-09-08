CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Fauci Faces Widespread Criticism After Leaked Documents Showed Contradiction to His Previous Claims

By Renz Soliman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci has come under fire again after newly released documents appear to contradict his previous claims that the National Institute of Health did not fund gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses. A 900-page internal document obtained and released by The Intercept through a Freedom of Information Act request showed...

Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Congress & Courts

Rand Paul was right about Fauci

Recently released documents appear to contradict what Dr. Anthony Fauci previously stated about funding by the National Institute of Health and gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan lab. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Fauci have notoriously had several contentious moments in congressional hearings regarding the pandemic. These documents appear to support Paul’s assertions that Fauci was lying. Fauci has been crowned by many on the Left as a hero during the coronavirus pandemic. However, these documents could destroy his reputation.
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Boss Issues This "Terrible" Warning

Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, is speaking out on how to stay safe. And no wonder—hospitalizations from COVID reached 100,000 for the first time since January and the Delta variant is proving more dangerous and more transmissible than any before it. Read on for five essential things you need to know from Dr. Collins—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With new data coming out daily about COVID and vaccines, it's understandable that you'd be confused about how to stay safe now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper yesterday to discuss booster shots, kids and other pieces of life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 pieces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NY

Covering up Fauci’s role in COVID leak: Devine

Powerful people are going to a lot of effort to protect Dr. Anthony Fauci’s reputation, despite mounting evidence of his role in funding dangerous research on bat coronaviruses in the Chinese laboratory believed to be the most likely source of the pandemic. It is clear that Fauci, the White House...
Congress & Courts

Rand Paul Calls for Dr. Fauci to Face ‘5 Years in Jail’ For Lying to Congress

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Wednesday he believed Dr. Anthony Fauci should receive up to “five years in jail” for allegedly lying in his testimony to Congress. “It’s a felony punishable by five years in jail,” Paul said in an evening interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I don’t think Biden Department of Justice will do anything with it, but … it is very dangerous to have public officials who we need to have trust in coming and lying to us. But he has lied dozens of times. Usually he tells us it’s for our own good.”
Health

Americans Distrust With Doctors Stems From Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s repeatedly claimed that the NIH did not fund gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), but newly released documents show otherwise. Are Anthony Fauci’s lies and coverups pushing Americans to distrust doctors? Dr. Richard Van Dam is a leading physician with service at both the CDC and Emory HealthCare.
Public Health

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Tough" Warning

In just a few short weeks, by September 20th, at least one vaccine booster should be available to anyone who got their final dose eight months ago. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with CNN's Jim Acosta over Labor Day Weekend—to promote boosters, and he also had a tough warning about the choices you will have to make going forward. Read on for six essential things he said that you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Cancer
The Intercept

NIH Documents Provide New Evidence U.S. Funded Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan

Documents obtained by The Intercept contain new evidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the nearby Wuhan University Center for Animal Experiment, along with their collaborator, the U.S.-based nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, have engaged in what the U.S. government defines as “gain-of-function research of concern,” intentionally making viruses more pathogenic or transmissible in order to study them, despite stipulations from a U.S. funding agency that the money not be used for that purpose.
Science

Wuhan lab documents show US-funded coronavirus bat research, contradicting Fauci

New documents released by the federal government regarding the United States’ funding of coronavirus research in China appear to contradict Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assertions that the National Institutes of Health did not fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan. More than 900 pages expound on projects connected to EcoHealth Alliance. This New...

