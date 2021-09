Those who wanted to skip the line to order at the register at McDonald's were likely pleased when the self-order kiosks first arrived in 2018 (via Forbes). Yet, the kiosks were not well suited to all customers. According to QSR Web, McDonald's is finally incorporating new kiosks with some new technology. For those who are blind or those who have low vision, the original kiosks were not accessible. However, the massive chain has had time to study how people interact with the kiosks and is now ready to implement new, more inclusive ones.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO