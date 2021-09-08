Britney Spears' Father Finally Files Petition To End Conservatorship; Singer's Lawyer Claims Jamie Tries To Avoid Accountability, Justice

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJamie Spears, the father of pop singer Britney Spears, filed a petition in court on Tuesday, requesting the judge to terminate his daughter's 13-year conservatorship. Jamie was meant to stand down as conservator of Britney's estate at a court hearing on September 29, but now he wants to speed up the process and stop the long-running conservatorship entirely. For the first time in 13 years, Britney Spears will have complete authority over her life, finances, and health care decisions after a lengthy court fight.

