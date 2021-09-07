CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Fishing Gear: Stanley Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein

By Thomas Allen
in-fisherman.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescription and Application: The only thing that makes the perfect beer stein better is adding a bottle opener to it, and Stanley combined the best of both worlds and created a smart beer stein. You also get a stainless-steel, flip-up lid to keep your beverage cold and carbonated for up to 8 hours. And with the heavy-duty handle, you can comfortably hoist a point all evening long. It features double-wall vacuum insulation, and it is leakproof and packable for those remote, campfire hangouts that are made better with a cold beer. It comes standard in a 24-ounce mug and is available in two colors, including the classic Stanley Hammertone Green.

www.in-fisherman.com

Comments / 0

Related
plasticstoday.com

What the World Needs Now: A Combo Fishing Rod and Beer Holder

Fishing isn’t really about catching dinner. For many, it’s an excuse to get away from all the noise — literal and figurative — and, perhaps, entering a meditative state of mind as you commune with nature. A nice, cold beer can be a good companion. Here’s the problem, as articulated by Lonesoulsurfer on the Instructables website.
HOBBIES
DIY Photography

How to create a dramatic ad-worthy beer pour shot with minimal gear

We’ve featured some of Workphlo‘s brilliant product photography tutorials before, and Dustin Dolby doesn’t disappoint in this latest one. In this video, Dustin shows us how to capture a dramatic beer pour advertising style shot using just basic equipment. He explains that it’s fun to evoke some motion in an image, and pour shots are surprisingly simple to create. The entire set-up is compact and uses only an entry-level DSLR and 3 speedlights.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ndsuspectrum.com

Grant’s Grub: Beer & Fish Company

Local surf and turf spot, Beer & Fish Company, offers high-end coastal food. It’s nearly unanimous that coastal seafood that’s worth venturing out for is hard to come across in the middle of North America away from the coasts. It’s even harder to come across seafood that people will recommend to their friends as a must-see restaurant. This makes for an even more shocking discovery when checking out Beer & Fish Co. in Downtown Fargo.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Beer#Bottle Opener
in-fisherman.com

Fishing Gear: Fish Monkey FM50 The Blocker

Description and Application: The 2mm thin neoprene allows for enhanced feel and dexterity while providing a warm and dry environment for your hands. Perfect for those chilly, windy, damp days when a heavier glove is just too much. The gloves are water and wind resisent and the second-skin fit allows for feeling and effective finger application. The Monkey Grip palm helps the angler keep a solid grip on the rod and reel or baits to be used, and the Velcro wrist closure keeps a tight and comfortable fit.
HOBBIES
Gaston Gazette

Main Street Social taproom, bottle shop marks Stanley's first bar

A new spot for coffee, beer, and wine opened its doors in the heart of Stanley this week, but the vision of the business goes beyond selling beverages. Alex Kimball and Stanley couple Irene and David Banks head the town’s first bar – Main Street Social, a taproom and bottle shop – which also doubles as a coffee shop.
STANLEY, NC
in-fisherman.com

Fishing Gear: Abu Garcia Max STX Spinning Combo

Description and Application: The Max STX combo brings affordable performance to rod-and-reel combos. The Max STX spinning reels feature both the Rocket Line Management System for better control of all types of fishing line, and the Rocket Spool Lip Design offers more control as the line comes off the spool. All reels have an Easy Spool feature and come pre-spooled with Berkley Trilene XL line. The rods are available in 1- or 2-piece models, 5-, 10-, 30- or 40-size reels, 5-foot, 6-inch, 6-foot, 6-inch and 7-foot models and light, medium and medium heavy powers.
HOBBIES
gentside.co.uk

Meet the great white shark's even bigger, scarier predator

On a beach on the east coast of Africa, observers made a chilling discovery. Five great white sharks were found washed up on the sand, visibly killed by predators that were even more terrifying than them. Liver-devouring beasts. These predators are none other than orcas. They attacked all the sharks...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Shopping
gentside.co.uk

Drunken man throws himself at a massive shark from his boat

Don't drink and swim. As proof, a chilling video has surfaced on social networks. A man, probably drunk, jumped from his boat onto a shark that was circling the boat. A video dating from 2 July surfaced during the week showing the adventures of a man on his boat. In the video, an unidentified man is filming a shark swimming next to their boat. In between a choir of 'Ooohs' and 'Aaahs,' to everyone's disbelief, we see a man jumping in the water, right above the shark. After looking at the camera—as if posing for a photo—he quickly gets back onto the boat as his mates cheer him on, saying: 'That was sick, man!'
ACCIDENTS
Only In Michigan

8 Slow-Paced Small Towns Near Detroit Where Life Is Still Simple

While most of us adore the bustling vibe of the Motor City, there’s plenty to be said for escaping the hustle and bustle of Detroit from time to time. Luckily for us, Metro Detroit sits within convenient driving distance of many small, laid-back towns and villages. When you’re ready to enjoy a bit of peace and quiet, venture to one of these eight lovely destinations and take a break from it all.
DETROIT, MI
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzard Lineup Is Here with 7 Flavors

It's almost that time of year. The AC goes off, your sweaters go on, and pumpkin spice invades menus across the board. Resident soft serve maker Dairy Queen is no exception. DQ's fall lineup is here with the highly-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. While more than a...
FOOD & DRINKS
onthewater.com

Marathon Man Gears Up for Another Fishing World Record

After seven World Championships of Freshwater Fishing and a Guinness World Record for most fish caught in 24 hours, you’d think that Marathon Man Jeff Kolodzinski would simply settle for a leisurely day on the water. Not so. His tireless desire to help people through the language of fishing has driven him to his next Marathon Mission 9/11 to benefit military families and first responders.
HOBBIES
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Moor Room Focuses On Future of Beer & Celebrates Classics

Over the past 20 years, craft beer has gone from a niche beverage option to all kinds of things: a hobby, a lifestyle, a collectible, a selfie prop, an investment vehicle for entrepreneurs looking to diversify the portfolio…. When something goes from Craft/Art to Commodity, it’s usually a good idea...
BUFFALO, NY
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Pennsylvania

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Pennsylvania Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Getting away has never been easier, especially when we live in a state that’s bursting with unique accommodations. If you’ve been craving tranquility among nature, where you’ll hear the hoot of owls, you’ll fall head over heels at Deer Path Cabin in Pennsylvania. A quaint throwback to yesteryear, the cabin promises an off-grid experience as you’re immersed in nature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourmileagemayvary.net

Popular Ski Resort Has Changed Its Name So It Won’t Be Offensive

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over time it’s that nothing stays the same. Things change. People change. Opinions change. And what’s accepted as right and wrong change, too. We (well, most of us) are finally agreeing that big statues glorifying people who endorsed slavery or running Native Americans off...
LIFESTYLE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Foreign and Domestic Fishing Gear Polluting Local Waters

Poorly designed foreign and domestic fish aggregating devices (FADs), are polluting Hawaiʻi’s waters. FADs help attract large migratory fishes. Hawaiʻi’s program is strictly managed. The local FADs are large yellow metal buoys. They are designed to minimize entanglement and the possibility of drifting away. FADs manufactured outside of Hawaiʻi often...
AGRICULTURE
Hudson Valley Post

Many Hudson Valley Bars Serving Beer From Gross, Dirty Taps

You may think that getting beer on tap is the freshest way to enjoy a pint, but that couldn't be further from the truth at some local bars. With beer lovers now finally returning to their favorite drinking establishments in the Hudson Valley a new, silent danger has arisen. Yes, making sure to keep yourself protected from COVID is certainly a concern, but I'm talking about the growing problem of bacteria-filled tap lines.
HUDSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy