Abigail Spencer Returning For Season 18 – WM Leader

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother familiar face will be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial. Abigail Spencer, who recurred as Dr. Megan Hunt in seasons 14 and 15 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, will reprise her role in the upcoming 18th season of the medical drama. Megan Hunt is the younger sister of Dr. Owen Hunt....

wmleader.com

wmleader.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Abigail Spencer to Reprise the Role of Owen Hunt’s Sister Megan in ABC’s Medical Drama

Actor Abigail Spencer is all set to re-appear in the popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy’s upcoming 18th season. According to Variety, Spencer will reprise her role as Megan in the upcoming 18th season of ABC’s medical drama show. Megan is the younger sister of Kevin McKidd’s character Owen Hunt, is also a trauma surgeon, and was presumed dead after going missing for 10 years during the Iraq War. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Peter Gallagher Joins ABC’s Medical Drama as a Series Regular.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy announces return of another familiar face for season 18

Another familiar face will be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial for Grey's Anatomy's record-setting upcoming season. Just days after it was revealed that Kate Walsh will be donning her scrubs once again for the upcoming season, show bosses have announced that another former star will also be reprising her role.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Jesse Williams open to Jackson return

Could Jesse Williams return to Grey’s Anatomy at some point in season 18? While we don’t get the sense that Jackson Avery will be back full-time at any point in the near future, there could be more opportunities to see him. The one reason we feel fairly confident about that...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise reveals new look in very rare personal photo

Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise shared a very rare photo on Wednesday – and he's changed his appearance again!. The 26-year-old – who was adopted as a young child by Nicole and ex-husband Tom Cruise – took to his Instagram Stories to share a personal message in honour of his friend, Captain Jack Vasilaros' birthday.
CELEBRITIES
