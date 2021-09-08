Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Abigail Spencer to Reprise the Role of Owen Hunt’s Sister Megan in ABC’s Medical Drama
Actor Abigail Spencer is all set to re-appear in the popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy’s upcoming 18th season. According to Variety, Spencer will reprise her role as Megan in the upcoming 18th season of ABC’s medical drama show. Megan is the younger sister of Kevin McKidd’s character Owen Hunt, is also a trauma surgeon, and was presumed dead after going missing for 10 years during the Iraq War. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Peter Gallagher Joins ABC’s Medical Drama as a Series Regular.wmleader.com
Comments / 0