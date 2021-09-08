CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
C-NS field hockey keeps win streak going

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cicero-North Syracuse girls field hockey scored a 5-0 victory over Rome Free Academy in a non-league contest on Tuesday. The win was the third in a row for the Northstars this season and extended its win streak to 17 games, 14 over which came last season."Once again our girls have put in a tremendous amount of time and effort in to the off season," said Cicero-North Syracuse coach Patrick Kennedy. "The work ethic is just amazing to watch. The returners this year are very focused on trying to pick up where they left off last year. They kind of feel like they have some unfinished business so to speak. This is a tight knit group that loves practicing and playing together. Team chemistry can go a long ways. And we're having fun!" The high-powered Northstars offense has already scored 21 goals in its first three games. Against the Black Knights,

