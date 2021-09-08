Seori on participating in the ‘Shang-Chi’ soundtrack: “It was surreal and incredible”
South Korean singer-songwriter Seori has shared her thoughts on her contribution to the soundtrack of Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Seori was featured on the song ‘Warriors’, a duet with Indonesian rapper-singer Warren Hue. Her appearance on the song also made her one of the first few Korean musicians to participate in the soundtrack for any Marvel film.www.nme.com
Comments / 0