Seori on participating in the ‘Shang-Chi’ soundtrack: “It was surreal and incredible”

By Carmen Chin
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean singer-songwriter Seori has shared her thoughts on her contribution to the soundtrack of Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Seori was featured on the song ‘Warriors’, a duet with Indonesian rapper-singer Warren Hue. Her appearance on the song also made her one of the first few Korean musicians to participate in the soundtrack for any Marvel film.

