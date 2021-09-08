The 7 Best Affordable Ultrawide Monitors

As a hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch has the benefit of being both portable and playable on your TV. The Nintendo Switch (and upcoming Switch OLED) come with a dock that is needed to display the picture on your TV. While the console itself is easily movable, unplugging your dock and hooking it up in another room in your home can be a hassle. That's why it makes sense to have a secondary dock if you game in multiple rooms. You also may want a more compact docking option for travel. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch docks below, and yes, the official option leads the way, but there are quality solutions available for a fraction of the cost as well.