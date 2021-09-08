The 7 Best Affordable Ultrawide Monitors

It’s a common scenario: You’ve spent endless hours in your home studio, painstakingly polishing your sonic masterpiece to perfection. But then, when you play that finished product away from your workstation—on speakers in another room, on your car stereo, on headphones—it suddenly sounds very different. Maybe it’s shrill, maybe it’s boomy, maybe you can barely pick out the lead vocal. No, you’re not imagining things, but you might be surprised to learn that the problem is probably the result of mixing on inaccurate speakers. That’s why you should upgrade studio monitors. Unlike hi-fi speakers, which tend to “flatter” sound by enhancing lows and highs to provide a pleasing listening experience, the best studio monitors are designed to reproduce sound exactly as intended—warts and all—so you can make informed decisions about your mix without being influenced by sonically hyped speakers.
Comments / 0