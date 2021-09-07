CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Democrats pushing slew of tax hikes to fund massive spending plan: A roundup of proposals

By Megan Henney
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWealthy Americans are bracing for steeper taxes as soon as this year as Democrats push forward with a massive, multitrillion-dollar spending bill. House committees are currently crafting a $3.5 trillion budget plan that will serve as the blueprint for President Biden's economic agenda that seeks to dramatically boost federal investment in education, child care and paid family leave.

Comments / 5

Dennis Abell
5d ago

I don't understand how they would have to raise taxes when they can go around the whole world giving away trillions of dollars and telling everybody what to do and buying the loyalty of all the foreigners and then they want to raise the taxpayers taxes right a little bit of common Sense if you can give money away all around the world then the American hard-working middle class are paying too many taxes they're constantly making the rich richer and then have to take care of the poor why don't we let the rich pick up the slack

2
Degameth1G
5d ago

Get ready middle class cause guess who the slimey decrepitcrats are tax? YOU

4
