A “significant surge” in coronavirus cases is expected as schools return in England and Wales, according to Professor Neil Ferguson.The Imperial College London epidemiologist, whose modelling on the spread of the virus was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, said it was too early to tell whether restrictions would need to be reintroduced.Prof Ferguson said if daily cases climb above 100,000 to 150,000 there would be “significant demands on the health system”. He added that the decision to step-up restrictions would lie with the government and he would not be drawn on what measures may return.Speaking...