Why Has Someone Abandoned this Old Missouri Farmhouse?

It is expected that within the next couple of weeks work will be started on the construction of a large storehouse for military supplies, according to Adjutant General Hazel, who was in the city Monday for a time on military matters. The new building will be constructed by the state of South Dakota on the right-of-way of the Northwestern railroad near St. Mary’s Hospital and will be for the purpose of properly housing the military equipment furnished to the state by the federal government. The structure will be 150 x 50 feet and will be built entirely of steel and concrete. It is expected that Captain Phelps of the adjutant general’s department will arrive in Pierre within the next couple of weeks and will be in charge of the construction work. The new building will be partitioned into one large room 110 x 50 for the storing of artillery equipment, tents and other large pieces, and there will be a couple of smaller rooms provided for the smaller materials necessary to the equipping of the various units apportioned this state. While definite plans have not yet been worked out it is probable that a National Guard officer will be put on duty in Pierre, after the building is constructed, and the material received, to be responsible for it and be in charge of the building. For the present, at least, Battery “C” will continue to hold its drills in the auditorium but as time passes it is hoped that an armory will be constructed to house the battery and its equipment.