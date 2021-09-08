Colusa, Pierce take wins to start football season

Colusa (1-0) at Central Valley (2-0)

Colusa scored 22 in the second quarter to blow it open en route to a 42-0 win over CV.

Quarterback Emanuel Frias passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for one for the RedHawks (2-0).

“He worked real hard all summer, a leader on and off the field, and has a really pretty deep ball,” Colusa head coach Mikey Badaluco said.

Frias completed balls to three different receivers all night. Defensively, Juan Arreguin had nine tackles and a sack. Niko Silvas collected seven tackles.

Colusa is scheduled to host Willows next week.

Pierce (0-1) vs. Clear Lake (1-0)

Pierce grinded out a 15-8 win at home over Clear Lake Friday, improving to 1-1 on the year.

Bryce Murphy scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter on a quarterback sneak from 4-yards out to put away the victory.

Manuel Lopez rushed for 100 yards on 15 carries. Defensively, Iain Kalfsbeek had 10 tackles and three sacks for the Bears.

Pierce is scheduled to host Williams (0-1) in the annual Rice Bowl next week.