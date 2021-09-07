CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After be living together for 23 years and have 4 kids together I never get married legally can this can be concider a marriage ?

If there are jointly owned assets or real estate, then you have your share. Since you are breaking up you may want to segregate your funds from his if you have joint bank accounts as he could clean out the account potentially. You could seek a buyout of a car in joint names or a buyout or partition of real estate jointly owned. Close out joint credit cards.

