SAINT PAUL, Minn. – After not being able to gather in person for NCHC Media Day last season due to the pandemic, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) is returning to Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn. this Thursday, Sept. 16 for 2021 NCHC Media Day. NCHC student-athletes, head coaches and media will converge at Xcel Energy Center, home of the 2022 NCHC Frozen Faceoff, for the first time in nearly two years to unofficially ‘drop the puck’ on the NCHC’s ninth season of competition.

