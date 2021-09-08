CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Final 2nd Fridays of the season this week

By Tyler Hanes
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 4 days ago
Ainsley Cornelius, 5, and dad Justin, of Arley, play a little cornhole at the June 2nd Fridays.

Cullman will be hosting the final 2nd Fridays of the year this week, making this the last chance to catch the after-hours shopping, live music and other activities until 2022.

The event takes place along 1st Avenue NE, which will be shut down for the street to be filled with food trucks, vendor tents and other attractions through the Warehouse District. The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association will be continuing the fun with rides and other attractions on the other side of U.S. 278.

2nd Fridays kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., with many of the stores along 1st Avenue staying open later than usual and the Festhalle Farmers Market open for the late crowd.

The street festival was on a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been a big hit so far this year for everyone who was ready for events to return to Cullman, said Keith Varden, director of event operations for the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce.

“There’s been a lot of excitement, and the crowds have been good, and I just feel like it’s been a great event,” he said. “We’re looking forward to this last one and ending the season with a bang.”

The pandemic is still impacting the community, so organizers have worked to spread everything out as much as possible and are encouraging those who would feel more comfortable wearing a mask to do so, Varden said.

He said this week’s event will feature many of the same attractions that have continued to bring people out to enjoy 2nd Fridays. This event will feature musical performances by Round 2, Rob and the Redbeards and Microwave Dave & the Nukes.

Varden said the past year has been a trying time for everybody, with businesses seeing their own struggles during the pandemic, and 2nd Fridays is meant to bring people out for a good time while also bringing them to some of the city’s downtown businesses.

“Every business has had a rough year, and this event gives businesses a way that they can move forward and get people shopping and seeing what they have to offer,” he said.

Varden said the Chamber is also excited to keep working with Cullman Parks and Recreation and the Cullman Downtown Merchants Association to host 2nd Fridays.

“Everybody has been influential in making this happen and it’s just been really good to work with everybody for a common goal,” he said.

