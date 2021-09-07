CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Devon Achane, Ainias Smith named Tyler Rose Award honorable mention for Week 1

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is presented to the top college football skill position player with ties to the state of Texas. That includes players born in the Lone Star State or who played their high school or college ball there. In addition to the annual award, a player is also honored each week. This week, a pair of Texas A&M players made the honorable mention list. The following is a release from Aggie Athletics after SMU's Tanner Mordecai won the honors for the opening weekend.

