Rain and Storms Today; Front Brings Lower Humidity Tomorrow

alabamanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will maintain scattered to numerous showers and storms in the forecast for today and we will be seeing a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A lot of locations will get rain today, while others stay dry. Any storm today will produce a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall.

