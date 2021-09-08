Rain and Storms Today; Front Brings Lower Humidity Tomorrow

Hurricane hunters found that the tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche has winds over 39 MPH and has a closed low-level center of circulation, strengthening into Tropical Storm Nicholas just before 10 AM Sunday. Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds for a few days to cities and towns near the Texas Gulf Coast from the Texas and Mexico border all the way to the Texas and Louisiana border as it slowly moves through the state over the coming days. Nicholas is expected to make landfall Monday or Tuesday as a strong tropical storm but it’ll take a few days for the system to completely clear the region bringing increased rain potential. The highest rainfall potential and the strongest winds will be along the immediate coast and near and east of the center of circulation. Since the center of Nicholas is expected to make landfall to our southeast and stay east of our area, our impacts will be generally minimal with a few days of rain chances, occasional breezy winds, and cooler temperatures.