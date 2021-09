PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — High temperatures and elevated humidity will peak on Wednesday and by Wednesday night a cold front will work its way through the region, bringing an increased chance of scattered storms. A few storms could be strong to severe, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. Tropical moisture both from Nicholas and a burgeoning tropical system presently east of the Bahamas will try to move in Thursday night into Friday though strong high pressure set to establish itself over the region may work to block this moisture out. Right now, it looks like rounds of spotty to scattered showers and a few...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO