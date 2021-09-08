Ohio shooting: 4 dead, including 2 children, in apparent murder-suicide

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Four people are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Ohio, authorities said.

According to WKYC-TV, police discovered the bodies shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday during a welfare check at a home on English Turn in Avon Lake. Avon Lake police said the victims – two adults and two children – had suffered fatal gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release.

The Avon Lake City School District later said the two children had been Erieview Elementary School students, WKYC reported.

“It is important that we recognize this loss and offer help,” the district said in a statement. “This is a sensitive issue for children, and we suggest that you talk with your children about their feelings.”

Avon Lake police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting as a possible murder-suicide, according to WKYC.

No further details, including the victims’ names, were immediately available.

