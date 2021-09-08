DGCC team places third in annual event

Even the best 18-hole team round of the tournament couldn’t quite hand the championship to the Dyersville Golf & Country Club Senior Eastern Iowa team. The DGCC team fired a 370 on its second trip around Wahkonsa Country Club in Durant, beating any other team round by 12 strokes. Their 773 (403-370) total was five strokes shy of winner Monticello 768 (382-386), two behind runner-up Solon 771 (385-386) in what became a three-team race for the title. In fourth place and 18 strokes back was the home course with 791(401-390), followed by Mount Vernon 793 (399-394), Tipton 817 (403-414), Anamosa 836 (423-413), West Liberty 849 (415-434) and Bellevue 1073 (541-532).