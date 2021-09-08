Blazer runners open at Oelwein
At the Oelwein Cross Country Invitational Aug. 31, the Beckman varsity girls placed sixth among 12 teams and the boys came in 13th. The girls’ total of 173 was ahead of several schools that had previously topped the Blazers, including a ranked Starmont team. Denver copped the top spot with 38, followed by Center Point-Urbana 77, Jesup 87, Union 129, Decorah 150, BHS, North Linn 180, Sumner-Fredericksburg 181, Central Elkader 211, West Delaware 228, Starmont 240 and Oelwein 355.www.dyersvillecommercial.com
