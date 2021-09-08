Blazer runners open at Oelwein

After spotting Camanche an opening touchdown, the Beckman football team reeled off three straight tallies to claim the lead and eventually win, 28-14, there Aug. 27. Camanche, renamed the Storm, hit paydirt midway through the first quarter with a 41-yard pass play from Mike Delzell to Tucker Dickherber for a 7-0 lead. But midway through the second frame, a drive culminated in a three-yard Owen Huehnergarth score, followed by Logan Burchard’s kick, to knot the game. Three minutes later, they did it again, this time with a one-yard scramble from quarterback Cayden Gassmann, for a 14-7 lead and they were on their way. With 40 seconds left in the quarter, Huehnergarth hit again on another three-yard run and they led 21-7 at halftime.