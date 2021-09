Seasonable weather will prevail through our coming week. We will experience below average high temperatures today in the low 70's in the southern valley and upper 60's in the northern valley. This will be due to mostly cloudy skies to our north while the southern valley stays mostly sunny through the Afternoon! Winds will remain light and turn out of the SE into the late afternoon. We will see clouds increase into the evening hours and bottom out to a low near 51 in KFAR (Fargo) overnight with light winds.