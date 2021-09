From the beginning of the game and the first touchdown five minutes later, the Beckman football team controlled its game with Anamosa, Sept. 3, at home and won, 38-0. The Blazers stuck the Raiders at the 19-yard line in their first series and, barring a holding call, would have taken the ball with less than two minutes gone. With the reprieve, the Raiders moved to their own 37 before having to punt away.