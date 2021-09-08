CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicks: West Ashley's Northbridge to see new life as leaders hear plans for old Piggly Wiggly site

By Brian Hicks bhicks@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was those small communities outside the bustling center of Venice that Peter Shahid remembers the most. He and his wife visited years ago, on their honeymoon, and discovered small town squares outside the city where the locals gathered to eat, drink coffee and talk with their neighbors. That’s what the Charleston city councilman sees as a model for his own Northbridge, an entire community that exists both in concert with and outside this city’s historic tourist hot spot.

