For the cofounders of University of Maryland, Baltimore startup Pumas-AI, technology has the power to democratize access to advanced tools. The startup’s pharmaceutical modeling and simulation platform has two products, both aimed at providing quantitative analysis during drug development. One, Pumas for Enterprise, is designed to be used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and their investors. Another, which is available for free, is designed for academics. The company developed its software through a partnership with Julia Computing, an MIT spinout which seeks to bring products to the world that use the Julia programming language and recently raised $24 million. It effectively makes the startup an entry point for healthcare into using Julia.