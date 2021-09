With the release of the 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG), Sands is continuing to fulfill our commitment to our communities, guests and Team Members to not only operate the world’s premier resort destinations, but to be accountable and transparent in regards to our efforts to safeguard our communities. The report focuses on our commitments to our core corporate responsibility pillars – to our People, our Communities and our Planet – and also to our dedication to operating according to sound governance policies.