Pitt fans would rather forget the last time they watched the Panthers in-person at Heinz Field. A 26-19 loss to Boston College on Nov. 30, 2019, left a bitter taste in every spectator’s mouth as they watched the Panthers get trounced in every aspect of the game. It was a very fitting end to a dismal regular season — which at one point seemed to be heading toward a second consecutive ACC Coastal Division championship.