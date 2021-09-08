CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Casa Cook opening makes waves on the Aegean Sea in 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcoming its first-ever guests in May 2022, just in time for the summer ahead, is Casa Cook Samos — the latest addition to Casa Cook's popular array of boutique hotels. Nestled in the island's lush landscape, gazing towards the boundless beaches of the northeastern Aegean Sea, this 128-room adults-only retreat offers the brand's trademark laid-back luxury in one of the Mediterranean's most stunning surroundings.

