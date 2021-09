Jason Aldean is a lot of things. He’s a Grammy award winner who reached platinum status multiple times with multiple songs. He’s also a husband, father, fisherman… well the list goes on. Still, he never once forgot those Georgia roots of his. A big part of those roots actually involved the military. Consequently, Aldean stays a big and vocal supporter of the troops. While he proudly displayed more than a few tributes over the years, his latest involves an emotional tribute to honor the 13 military members killed in Afghanistan in August.