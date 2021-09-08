Naig says 2021 crop development all over the map

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is predicting Iowa will remain the number-one corn producing state, despite challenging weather conditions in some areas. Naig says crop development is really kind of all over the map. He says drought is the number-one issue that folks are thinking about, however there are parts of our state that have gotten exactly what they’ve needed throughout the year and then we’ve got parts of southeast Iowa that have had too much rain. The USDA’s latest crop and weather report shows some corn fields in northeast and west central Iowa were damaged by heavy rain, hail and strong winds in the past week, but 60 percent of Iowa’s corn crop is still rated in good or excellent condition. Naig said the number of acres planted with corn this year will be the deciding factor in keeping Iowa at the forefront in corn production. Corn development statewide is about five days ahead of average.