Agriculture

Naig says 2021 crop development all over the map

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is predicting Iowa will retain its spot as the number one corn producing state, despite challenging weather conditions in some areas. “Crop development is really kind of all over the map,” Naig said during an interview with Radio Iowa. “…Generally speaking, drought is the number one issue that folks are thinking about, however there are parts of our state that have gotten exactly what they’ve needed throughout the year and then we’ve got parts of southeast Iowa that have had too much rain.”

