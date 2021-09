SEGA’s recently released Sonic Colors Ultimate hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts with owners of the game reporting issues on pretty much every platform, however the Switch version appears to have the most issues. Today, Sonic the Hedgehog social media manager Katie said on Twitter that the company is aware that customers have had issues with the game and they are working on addressing those issues in an upcoming patch for Sonic Colors Ultimate. Katie also says that you can report issues on the support site.