Episode 101.5 Hey YA Extra Credit: Dipping Your Toes Into YA

Rising hip-hop star Burga finds that the same people ‘hatin’ on you be the ones you love the most,’ which leaves him asking questions in ‘Can You Tell Me.’. What’s worse: an honest enemy or a friend that lies to your face? Burga seems to have an answer to this – along with a lot of other unanswered questions — in “Can You Tell Me,” the newest video from the Florida rapper. In the visual, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Burga finds himself increasingly surrounded by people who aren’t what they say they are, leaving him disillusioned and disappointed. Burga ponders why all the “fake” people live forever while “the good ones are always the first to go,” and why some friends “f-ck with me and like what I do, but I’m always the last one to know.” It’s a struggle that many feel, especially when money gets involved, and Burga has to shake his head at the whole ordeal.