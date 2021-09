Kevin McCloud is back in 2021 with a brand new batch of incredible builds on Channel 4’s Grand Designs. Episode 1 of the new series kicked off on September 1st at 9 pm. Series 22 began in South Devon with Joe and Claire’s striking home, episode 2 is filmed in West Sussex and episode 3 will take viewers to Scotland, plus, there are many more locations to come later in the series. For now, let’s find out more about Grand Designs episode 2’s Olaf and Fritha Mason!