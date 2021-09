The U.S. housing market, already strong before the pandemic, has heated up to record levels in 2021. The Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, measuring home prices in 20 major metropolitan areas, reported a 12-month increase of 18.6% in June 2021, the largest yearly gain in data going back to 1987. The National Association of Realtors reported that the national median price of an existing home was $359,900 in July, down from $362,800 in June, which was the 113th consecutive month of yearly price increases. The June to July price relief was due in part to increased supply, with total inventory of new and existing homes increased 7.3% month-to-month but still down 12% from a year ago.