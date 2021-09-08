CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southbury, CT

IDA BRINGS FLOODS TO AREA

primepublishers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida, which touched down in Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, wreaked havoc on the New Orleans metro area and brought heavy rain and winds as it moved north. By the time it reached Connecticut, it had been downgraded to a post-tropical storm. The state still had torrential rain for much of Wednesday, September 1. The National Weather Service reports an average of 4.5 inches of rain throughout New Haven County. Above, the swollen Pomperaug River flowed by Cedarland Park off River Trail in Southbury on Thursday, September 2. (Pendergast photo)

www.primepublishers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
New Haven, CT
State
Louisiana State
City
Southbury, CT
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#New Orleans#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates

President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for fresh nuclear talks with U.S.

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West. International Atomic Energy Agency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy