IDA BRINGS FLOODS TO AREA

Hurricane Ida, which touched down in Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, wreaked havoc on the New Orleans metro area and brought heavy rain and winds as it moved north. By the time it reached Connecticut, it had been downgraded to a post-tropical storm. The state still had torrential rain for much of Wednesday, September 1. The National Weather Service reports an average of 4.5 inches of rain throughout New Haven County. Above, the swollen Pomperaug River flowed by Cedarland Park off River Trail in Southbury on Thursday, September 2. (Pendergast photo)