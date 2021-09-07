CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Robert Pennells, celebrated organ builder who diversified into making upmarket mixing desks – obituary

Cover picture for the articleBob Pennells, who has died aged 85, was trained as an organ builder and became the owner of a famous organ-building firm. However, blessed with a business acumen unusual in the organ trade, he also ran a kitchen-making concern and founded Solid State Logic (now SSL), a leading provider of high-end recording studio mixing desks.

