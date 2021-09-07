Robert Pennells, celebrated organ builder who diversified into making upmarket mixing desks – obituary

Good news from Dobson Organ Builders, whose craft base was destroyed by fire in June:. As you likely already know, our workshop was destroyed by fire on 15 June of this year. Since it was extensively covered in the news, I won’t share any of the horrifying photos here—you can find them on the web if you’re curious. In the time since, we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of not only our friends but also complete strangers, who have offered prayers, notes of sympathy and encouragement, and monetary gifts, specialized tools, and supplies. Nelson Barden, now retiring after a celebrated career of restoring early 20th-century instruments, sold us the tools from his Boston-area workshop, which filled an entire semitrailer. A GoFundMe campaign thoughtfully set up by Mike Sutcliffe of Foley-Baker, Inc., Tolland, Conn., raised a tremendous amount of money to replace tools lost to the flames. Other organ building colleagues across the country have sent gifts of money, specialized tools, and supplies. It’s truly humbling to be the recipient of such generosity, and it makes us proud to be a small part of this wonderful community.

