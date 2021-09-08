CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Otey, Carolyn JoAnn

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn JoAnn Otey Carolyn JoAnn Otey, 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of September 4th, 2021 at home in Klamath Falls. Carol was born to Dorothy Helen Boldt and Kenneth Robert Brown on October 9th, 1944 in Reinbeck Iowa. Carol moved to Klamath Falls as a child in 1948. She attended Klamath Union High School. Carolyn married David George Otey Sr. on September 9th 1967, they were married 45 years. Her passion was her family. They had 6 children together, fostered 106 and adopted 2 of them. She had 25 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Carol worked at Herald and News while raising her children and at Wal-Mart as a greeter in her retirement years. Survivors include daughters and husbands, Kathy and Todd Delaney, Lisa and Fred Heavilin, Lori and Felix Otero, Son David Jr. Joe and Wanda Otey, Sisters, Diane George, Marci Beedy, Barbara Thomas and Opal Kruger. Carol also leaves behind Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Nieces and nephews, special friends and church family, too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Kenneth and granddaughter Shayla Otero. A graveside service will be held Thursday September 9th at 11:00am at Picard Cemetary, Dorris Ca.

